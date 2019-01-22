The winners of the ICC awards for 2018 have been announced with Virat Kohli winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year laurel.

Kohli also won the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year after a sterling year.

He is now the first India captain to scoop all three top awards after getting the armband of the Test and ODI teams.

South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada came second to Kohli in both this award and the ICC Test Player of the Year award.

And Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan trailed Kohli for the ICC ODI Player of the Year award.

ICC Awards 2018: The Complete Winners’ List

Below is the list of the winners at the ICC awards 2018:

ICC Test Team of the Year:

Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC ODI and Test player of the Year:

Virat Kohli

ICC ODI Team of the Year:

Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India)

ICC Emerging Player of the Year:

Rishabh Pant (India)

ICC Associate Player of the Year:

Calum McLeod (Scotland)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award:

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Umpire of the Year:

Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

ICC T20I Performance of the Year:

Aaron Finch (Australia) for 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2018

ICC Fan’s Moment of the Year:

India winning U19 World Cup