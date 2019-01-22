Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi has said he said the team just needs to put its house in order to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Onazi won the 2013 African Cup of Nations with the West Africans in South Africa and believes he knows what it takes for the team to replicate the feat in Egypt.

The competition hold in the North African country in the summer with Nigeria missing the last two editions of the tournament.

Although many have tipped Gernot Rohr’s team as one of the favourites for the continental showpiece, Onazi believes it is pretty early to make such assumptions.

“For me, I think it’s too early to speak about how our performance will be at the AFCON,” he told Complete Sports.

“Of course, we all know that at this point in time, Nigeria is blessed with lots of talents.

“We have the young, the experienced, the fast – we have all the right mix and it’s just for us to learn from our mistakes at the World Cup and try to put them right.

“I have won the AFCON before and I know what it takes, so it’s just for us to put our house in order and be focused to do what we have to do when we get there.”

He revealed that one of his ambitions as a footballer is to win the Uefa Champions League and the African Footballer of the Year.

“I have lots of ambitions,” the Trabzonspor man noted. “I want to win the Champions League if it’s possible.

“I want to win the league title with my club and I also want to be an African Footballer of the Year even if for once. Those are my best three ambitions.”