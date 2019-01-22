A cross-section of Fulani leaders on Tuesday disapproved the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in the February 16 presidential election.

Concise News gathered the group also knocked the leadership of the Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria for dabbling into partisan politics.

Chairman of the group, Senator Walid Jibrin, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna State, disagreed with the Miyatti Allah’s endorsement of the President, noting that the association does not permit it to dabble into partisan politics.

He said, “Such decision, taken recently by the association without the acknowledgment of the BOT, patrons, and majority of registered members is anarchy and amounts to dragging our paramount ruler into politics.”

Jibrin who is also the Sarkin Fulani Dangi Nasarawa said the Miyatti Allah owed the Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Emir of Katsina, Emir of Zazzau and Lamido of Adamawa apologies for being ignorant of the rules guiding the association and for not running the MACBAN for the full benefit of members.

The Sarkin Yakin Dangawa Yaan Tumaki of Katsina, also disclosed that concerned Fulani groups and Ardos and members of MACBAN who are not in support of the Miyatti Allah’s decision will soon meet to counter the stand.

“I want Nigerians to know that we have over 25 Fulani associations in Nigeria that are fully registered and over 500 categories of Fulani race living in Nigeria with even some who are unable to speak Fulfulde(Fulani language) due to the general global changes like the current global climate change affecting the world,” he said.

Jibrin said representatives of these groups would attend the forthcoming Fulani conference and would tell the world their stand in the forthcoming election by choosing their presidential candidate who was ready to satisfy the demands of the Fulani and who would settle the feud of farmer communities with herdsmen.