ASUU Fails To Call Off Strike After Receiving N163b - FG

The Federal Government said despite releasing N163 billion to the universities from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), academics union are stalling in calling off their strike.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige made this known while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door reconciliatory meeting with leaders of Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) on Monday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that the striking lecturers embarked on strike Nov. 5, 2018, to press home their demands.

ASUU demands included some areas of understanding in the implementation of the Memorandum of Action agreed in 2017.

According to Ngige, the FG has agreed to fund revitalisation.

“Government has released about N163 billion from TETFund account to universities. So, we have gotten some substantial agreement in most of the areas of the agreement.

“Most of the issues have being resolved, so they are going to go back to their members and present government’s offer to their council,‘’ he said.

Ngige also said that the striking lecturers were not asking for N50 billion before they would call off the strike.

He, however, added that if the total amount of the union’s demand was aggregated it would be more than the N50 billion as the government was paying in different compartments.

“These are debts of 2009, owed by the past administration, that is 2009 to 2012, so it is not our own debt and we have been doing a lot to settle these debts.

“So, we will be reconvening at the instance of ASUU. They said they want to go and consult with their members and they cannot call off the strike without consulting with their members,’’ he said.

Earlier, the minister had said that President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated him to ensure that all issues concerning the ongoing strike in the university system were resolved.

“Mr president told me to assure you of his determination to reposition our universities as he would do everything possible to cast the present challenges in our tertiary education to dustbin of history.” He added.