Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the English Premier League (EPL) side have missed the services of ”unstoppable” France international Benjamin Mendy.

The left-back, who has been sidelined since November with a knee injury, was pictured in training on Tuesday.

Confirming that Mendy will return to the City squad when his side face Burton Albion in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, Guardiola said: “Benjamin is in the squad, he will travel with us. Maybe on the bench. The results say (we haven’t missed him) too much in the last two years but I miss him a lot.”

And when asked how much City have missed the 24-year-old defender, Guardiola said: “The results that we have had in the last two years would say not too much.

“But I say I have missed him a lot. I had the feeling he could give us [something] extra, so hopefully in the last part of the season, and in the future, the club can use him.

“When he pushes from outside, from the left side, he is unstoppable and, especially in the last third, he is so clever.

“He does not cross to cross. He is clever when he does these kinds of actions.

“But in the last season and a half, he has played in few games and [for] all the training and practice, he was not there.

“We will need some time to adjust, especially his quality, for what we need.”

Guardiola’s men have effectively secured a berth in February’s final after walloping Nigel Clough’s League One outfit 9-0 in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium a fortnight ago.