Cardiff New Signing Emiliano Sala On Board A Missing Plane

Premier League club Cardiff City say they are ‘genuinely concerned’ about the whereabouts of new signing Emiliano Sala after an airplane went missing on route from Nantes to South Wales.

Cardiff wrapped up a deal for the player on Saturday.

The Bluebirds will pay French club Nantes around £15m for the Argentine, subject to international clearance.

However there is now concern over the players’ welfare after an airplane missing over the English Channel yesterday.

Rescue operations are underway in waters near the Channel Islands after a light aircraft disappeared on Monday night.

“A search and rescue operation is currently underway off the north of Alderney after a light aircraft disappeared from radar several hours ago,” Guernsey Police said.

“Two helicopters alongside the Guernsey and Alderney lifeboats are searching for it.”

The plane was thought to be travelling from Nantes in Brittany to Cardiff – with Sala on board.

Concise News learnt that the Piper Malibu plane with two people on board dropped out of contact around the Casquets lighthouse, eight miles north-west of Alderney at 8.30pm.

Sala was unveiled as Cardiff’s record signing on Saturday, arriving in a deal worth £15m.

The striker joined from Nantes and signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 28-year-old is Neil Warnock’s second signing of the window having already secured a loan deal for Everton striker Oumar Niasse.