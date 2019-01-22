Buhari Meets With Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hosted a meeting of National Council of State behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at 11.a.m prompt at the Council Chamber comprises of past presidents and heads of state, Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN), leadership of the National Assembly, state governors among others.

Those at the meeting on Tuesday included former Head of Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan.

On his arrival at the Council chamber, Buhari went round to have a handshake with some of the past leaders including Obasanjo.

Obasanjo also offered the opening Christian prayer while Mohammed Uwais said the Muslim prayer.

One minute silence was observed in honour of former President Shehu Shagari, and late CJNs Aloysius Katsina Alu and Idris Kutigi

Former Heads of State Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida and former CJN Mariam Muktar sent apologises for their absence at the meeting.

Others at the meeting on Tuesday include the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former CJN Mohammed Uwais.

State governors at the meeting included Osun, Kebbi, Zamfara Plateau, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Edo, Lagos, Niger, Borno, Ogun, Ekiti, and Kogi.

Representing their respective governors are the deputy governors of Bauchi Deputy, Kaduna Deputy, and Rivers Deputy,

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.