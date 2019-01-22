British MPs are seeking to force a new approach to cause a delay in Britain’s exit from the EU after being frustrated with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy.

The House of Commons rejected May’s withdrawal deal last week, leaving Britain on course to exit the EU on March 29 with no deal.

However, the prime minister has vowed to try once again to amend the agreement, but critics say she will not succeed — and that parliament must now take control.

Concise news gathers that The government introduced a parliamentary motion late Monday setting the stage for the discussions, and groups of MPs have already begun proposing amendments.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper has proposed an amendment to force the government to make time in the Commons to debate her own bill preventing a “no deal” Brexit.

Under this legislation, if there is no Brexit deal by February 26, the government must delay Britain’s departure from the bloc until December 31, 2019.

This has the support of some former ministers in May’s Conservative party.

The only thing that can force an unwilling government to act is legislation — which is why Cooper has introduced her own bill. However, she might struggle to get this through parliament in time.