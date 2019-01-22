The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, January 22, rejected the N27,000 new National Minimum Wage approved by the National Council of State.

The wage was approved by the Council of State, comprising former Nigerian heads of states and presidents, Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN), the leadership of the National Assembly, state governors among others, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Concise News gathered that the meeting presided over by the current president, Muhammadu Buhari, started at 11.a.m prompt at the Council Chamber.

In reaction to this, the NLC General Secretary, Dr Peter ozo-Eson, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) rejected the new minimum wage saying the council has no jurisdiction determining another amount after a Tripartite Committee has submitted its report.

He said:

“It is abysmal of government to be delaying the submission of an Executive Bill to the National Assembly and by wrongfully adopting N27,000 through the council of states,” he said.

Ozo-Eson further said the Nigeria labour congress has scheduled an emergency National Executive Council meeting for Friday, February 1st, to weigh on the deadline given to government within which to submit an executive bill to the National Assembly.

The NLC scribe added that the Federal Government was only projecting a shutdown of the economy with its latest action.

“This is because workers should not be held responsible for any development after its NEC meeting on Friday,’’ he said.