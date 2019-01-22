Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has knocked the Federal Government over its claims that opposition parties will use Boko Haram to disrupt the 2019 elections.

Concise News understands that Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, had raised the alarm recently.

According to Lai, the federal government had gathered intelligence that the opposition parties want to use the insurgents to cause violence during the elections.

However, Murray-Bruce in a tweet, asked: “How can you claim that you have defeated Boko Haram in one breath and in another breath you claim that the opposition wants to use the same Boko Haram that you have defeated to disrupt the elections?

“When you lie too much the lies begins to contradict themselves.”