Prophet Anthony Nwoko has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is an “anti-Christ.”

Prophet Nwoko said this on Monday in Enugu as he addressed the press, noting that Kanu is deceitful.

“Nnamdi Kanu is a betrayer. Nnamdi Kanu doesn’t love Igbo nation. Nnamdi Kanu will use you and dump you,” the clergyman added.

Nnamdi Kanu is a business man in politics. Nnamdi Kanu has nothing to give except deceit.

“I have sent so many messages to Nnamdi Kanu for him to accept Christ. Nnamdi Kanu is an Antichrist against the glory of God.

“Since he doesn’t want the Holy Spirit to come in, he is using everything within his power to destroy the Igbo nation. But our God has said no.”

He alleged that “Nnamdi Kanu has taken an oath with IPOB members telling them that he has the authority to save and that whatever he tells them is what they will believe.

“Very soon when the light of God emanates, he will come back to his senses.

“The people are equally ignorant. They don’t even know who to follow. Nnamdi Kanu puts on a crown and calls himself supreme leader and everything you can think of.”

According to him, “Nnamdi Kanu will fall soon. The power of the whole world is taking over the universe and Nnamdi Kanu will run away from Israel because by the time the Israelite understand that this man is a crook, they will throw him out of their nation.

“Nnamdi Kanu, wash your hands. You are there in Israel without knowing that Biafra is greater than Isreal in the spiritual realm.

“Biafra is controlling the world in the spiritual real. So Nnamdi Kanu will soon come back to the southeast of Nigeria, precisely Enugu state and welcome the blessings of God.

“My fellow Biafrans, forget about the deal of Nnamdi Kanu if you want salvation to get to your hand because this road of salvation is built in the southeast of Nigeria.”

Furthermore, he noted that “Other nations and people of the world will come to the glory in the southeast of Nigeria and see the glory that will fill this nation. The oil is not the bone of contention.

“If Nnamdi had died in Afara Ukwu his homeland (during the Python Dance), they would said that Nnamdi was their saviour who was killed.

“They would say that we have lost a saviour for the second time in the world.

“But the angels removed Nnamdi Kanu for him to accomplish all his dirty works which he is still going on with today.”