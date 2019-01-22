The Oba community of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has said it will not obey calls for the boycott of the 2019 elections by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Concise News had reported that the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu had on several occasions threatened a boycott of the general election.

However, the regent of Oba community Noel Ezenwa said voting during the election is one of the pivotal things a citizen does.

Ezenwa said this recently while welcoming the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra Central senatorial election Victor Umeh.

“We must be around to make this critical decision of who to vote,” the traditional ruler said.

“Politics is very pivotal to who rules us, and we must endeavour to vote on that day.

“Whoever is doing Python dance or snake dance or those who want a new country can leave us [to] let us make the Decision of who will rule us.

“I urge all my subjects to go and vote, we will not boycott the process.”

Kanu is leading a secessionist group who are clamoring for a referendum for the Igbos as a condition to take part in the election next month.

He has been in exile in Israel following the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast over a year ago.