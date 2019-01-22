Benue Reps Member Dumps PDP For APC

Member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency of Benue State at the House of Representatives, Dickson Terkighir, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Terkighir made the announcement in a letter addressed to the House and read by the Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lassun (APC-Odiniya) at the plenary on Tuesday.

Members of the APC on the floor of the House cheered excitedly as the letter was read out, screaming party slogans and waving eight fingers in the air.

In the letter, Terkighir said that politics was local and that he had consulted with his constituents before the decision was reached.

Tarkighir, it could be recalled contested for the House of Reps ticket in the Peoples Democratic Party primaries. He, however, lost out with 80 votes to Bem Mzondu who scored 102 votes.