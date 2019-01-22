Barnes Tips Van Dijk For PFA Player Of The Year

Former English footballer John Barnes claims the Liverpool’s centre half, Virgil Van Dijk is in pole position to win the Professional Footballers’ Association Men’s Players’ Player of the Year (PFA) award if he maintains his present form.

Van Dijk joined the Reds in the 2018 January transfer window in a world record transfer fee that made him the most expensive defender.

He has since then become an integral part for the Merseyside in their quest to win their first English Premier League trophy since 1990.

Barnes described Van Dijk as a consistent and hardworking footballer which leadership skills have helped the team.

“If he plays the way he does and Liverpool win the league [he could win the PFA award].

“We may not win the league but he can still do that if he continues to play the way he is playing and have the effect that he has. But it’s only halfway through [the season].

“If Liverpool lose the next 10 games and we lose 5-0, he’s not going to. He has a chance – and he has had a fantastic first half of the season.”

The ex-England international added: “He hasn’t taken me by surprise because I know the quality he has but I didn’t expect him to have such a big impact on the team.