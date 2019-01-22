Australian Open: Ruthless Nadal Dispatches Tiafoe, Faces Tsitsipas

Rafael Nadal triumphed over Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to reach his sixth Australian Open semi-final in Melbourne.

The Spaniard will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday’s final after the world No 2 comfortably dispatched Tiafoe in one hour and 47 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

“For me it’s very emotional to be back in the semi-finals in Melbourne. I had some troubles here in all my career so to be back means everything to me. Of course I’m very happy with the way that I played tonight,” said 2009 champion Nadal.

The 32-year-old has now dismissed two of the next generation in Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur, and must prepare for another one in Tsitsipas.

“I said a couple of rounds ago that they can wait a little bit, but it looks like they don’t want to wait,” said Nadal with a smile. “It’s going to be a great year in terms of sharing generations. That makes this sport special.”

This has been a breakthrough Grand Slam for American Tiafoe, who turned 21 on Sunday, but he was simply unable to match the relentless power and consistency of Nadal.

Tiafoe had struggled physically during his fourth-round victory over Grigor Dimitrov, resorting to drinking pickle juice to try to give him energy.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, will not be underestimating 20-year-old Greek Tsitsipas when they meet on Thursday.

“He’s a player that during the last year has been improving every month,” said Nadal. “He’s able to win against the best players of the world already. He’s a great player. He’s unbelievable today but he will have the chance to be one of the best for such a long time.”