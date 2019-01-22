Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has questioned the Fulani origin of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, suggesting that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from the Bantu kingdom.

National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah, a prominent Fulani group in Nigeria, Saleh Alhassan, made the insinuation in response to Atiku’s suggestion that President Muhammadu Buhari is not a Fulani.

Buhari, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku are both believed to be of the Fulani descent.

Concise News learned that Atiku, during a campaign rally in Jigawa State, said that President Buhari was not a ”full-fledged Fulani man because he cannot speak Fulfulde.”

It was gathered from the rally that the former vice president described Buhari as a fake Fulani man, saying, “a real Fulani man would not drag his followers into extreme poverty like what is happening under the All Progressives Congress administration.”

But Alhassan said that Buhari’s inability to speak Fulfulde did not make him any less of a Fulani.

“The truth of the matter is that, in several places in Adamawa State, they speak Fulfulde. The fact that Atiku speaks Fulfulde doesn’t make him a Fulani man,” the Punch quoted him as saying.

“If you look at Atiku physically, he doesn’t carry the biological features of a Fulani man. You look at Atiku and you see the Bantu tribe. He doesn’t belong to the Sudanic tribe.

Concise News understands that the Bantu people are the speakers of Bantu languages comprising several ethnic groups in sub-Saharan Africa, Central Africa and Southern Africa.

Alhassan continued: “Also, we don’t know Atiku’s uncle and all Fulani know their uncles. Have you ever seen Atiku’s uncle? His claim to Fulani background is shrouded in uncertainty because nobody knows his uncles. Buhari’s ‘Fulani-ness’ is not in doubt. His father was an Ardo, a Fulani leader. So, I think it is not an issue.”

According to the Fulani leader, his community had rejected Atiku in the 2019 elections because he “doesn’t share in our pains and problems.”

He added that “if there is anybody that has created poverty, it is Atiku and the PDP. Over the 16 years they ruled this country, they virtually raped the country in a very shameful manner. It will be a disaster for Nigeria for Atiku to become president and I know God will not allow it because he doesn’t mean well for the poor people in this country.”

Another Fulani socio-cultural group, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), had on Thursday, December 27, 2018, adopted President Buhari as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.