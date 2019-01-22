Atiku Appoints Regina Daniels As Youth Campaign Coordinator

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku has appointed Actress Regina Daniel has the Youth campaign coordinator.

The ace actress revealed this on Instagram with a picture of the letter she showing she accepted her appointment as a Youth campaign coordinator for Atiku.

According to her, it is time for Nigerian Youths to join her and vote Atiku/Obi 2019 to protect our future.

Regina Daniels who blasted Buhari in her Instagram post, wrote; “I’m Regina Daniels. Proud to be 100% Atikulated with Atiku Abubakar who is in the race to become Nigeria’s next President.

I accept my appointment as Youth Campaign Coordinator For Nollywood with humility and youthful zeal. Atiku is a youth-friendly leader who has assured that every 4 out of 10 of his cabinet will be a youth.

The drift is brazen. The nation is at crossroads. The land bleeds from hunger and inertia. It’s time to steer the ship away from caput. From Bama to Bori, Aba to Abuja, kaura Namode to Kaduna, the sky is gloomy.

Time for Nigerian Youths to join me and vote Atiku/Obi 2019 to protect our future.”