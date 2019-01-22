Asuu Strike: Union Speaks On Varsities Pulling Out

The varsities that pulled out of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) will regret their actions, according to the president of the union Professor Biodun Ogunyemi.

Concise News understands that Asuu has been on strike since November 5, 2018, with about six universities pulling out.

However, Ogunyemi has said the actions of those schools will not augur well for them on the long run.

“Those universities perceived as pulling out are certainly not against what we are asking for,” he told Punch.

“Our members are in institutions like the Obafemi Awolowo University, which decided to work against us and deliberately sabotaged our efforts to reposition the universities.

“Those who said they do not agree with us are not against the funds for revitalisation that we are demanding.

“They are not against academic allowances or the payments of shortfalls that we ask for. They are not against fixing our universities.”

According to him, “A lot of factors have to be considered when we talk about some universities pulling out. It is not that they actually mean to do so.

“Some intervening forces or variables may be at work. There are cases where vice-chancellors are overzealous, although they will be the greatest beneficiaries of what we are asking for.

“Some institutions were compelled by their governing councils to resume academic activities.

“In other situations, some governors or vice-chancellors deliberately created problems for us.

“Those vice-chancellors usually end up regretting their activities, but that does not stop us from resorting to our in-house procedure in dealing with chapters that pull out of national strikes. They will all be subjected to our in-house procedures.”

“Over 90 percent of our members are still together and that is good enough for us because what we are doing now is a movement and those who fail to participate will regret their actions.

“They know that when the Federal Government releases funds for revitalisation, all public universities will be covered.

“The conscience of those who refused to participate in the strike will continue to prick them.

“Those who sabotaged us will have a moral burden and that is what we have always told them.”