Asuu Strike: Union Kicks Against Ambrose Alli Varsity Resumption

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu), at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has said it will not go boycott the ongoing strike by the union.

Concise News understands that there are moves by the management of the university for the union to boycott the industrial action.

The Ambrose Alli University Asuu Chairman, Monday Igbafen, said this on Monday following an emergency meeting.

According to Igbafen, there are plans by the school’s management to filtrate its members to boycott the strike.

He noted that the Asuu strike is almost over and that the school cannot go back at this critical point.

In addition, he described a meeting of the varsity’s Senate as illegal since the Asuu strike is still going on.

Concise News reported that Asuu has been on strike since November 2018 with some schools pulling out of the industrial action.