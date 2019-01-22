Google search reports for Monday 21 January shows that Asuu, Disbandment, Juventus vs Chievo, Obasanjo letter to Buhari were the most sought-after information on Google search.

Below is a summary of why each of these search terms trended on Google:

Asuu strike

You will recall that on Monday, information leaked out that Asuu is demanding proof that the federal government has released money the payment of at least N50 billion for revitalization before it could consider suspending the on-going strike.

Asuu President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the resolution known to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan ahead of the union’s meeting with the Federal Government on Monday.

A lot of Nigerian students who have been at home since the strike started in 2018 and their parents couldn’t wait to tear the internet apart for latest Asuu news and updates with the hope that the strike would soon be called off.

Disbandment

Also on Monday Concise News reported that newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Abubakar Adamu ordered the shaking up of FSARS, and disbandment of Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS).

Nigerians reacted to the police IG’s directive in diverse ways with most expressing fears that the move could take Nigeria back to the days SARS were under the jurisdiction of commissioners of police.

You will recall that SARS was hitherto under the command of commissioners of police and is renowned for torture, extortion, extra-judicial killings and oppression. It is for these brutalities that Nigerians protested with the #EndSars hashtag on social media prompting the former IGP Idris to re-brand it as FSARS.

Juventus vs Chievo match

The Juventus vs Chievo match in Italian Serie A was another topic that interested Nigerians on Monday.

Juventus easily eased out Chievo with three goals to restore their lead at the top of the table to 9 points despite Ronaldo missing a penalty kick.

Nigerian News space was awash with reports of how Douglas Costa opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half of the game, finishing off a mind-blowing run from a counter-attack with a 20-yard strike to beat Chievo keeper Stefano Sorrentino.

Obasanjo letter to Buhari

Last but not the least in the most searched information on Google on Monday is Obasanjo letter to Buhari. Speaking with BBC Yoruba on Monday, Obsanjo had knocked President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president is sick in the body mind and soul.

This comes closely on the heels of the 16-page open letter Obasanjo wrote to the President on Sunday accusing him of sundry sinister plots including election rigging.

Despite the latest salvo, both Obasanjo and Buhari were present and shook hands at the Council of States meeting in Aso Rock villa on Tuesday, with Obasanjo speaking glowingly of Buhari.