Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero has been identified by Arsenal as a long-term replacement for shot-stopper Petr Cech.

Cech last week Tuesday announced his retirement from football via his Twitter page.

The 36-year-old keeper will retire at the end of the season, leaving Bernd Leno as the only first-team goalkeeper at the Emirates.

Metro UK reports that Arsenal are willing to sign Audero to provide competition for Leno at Emirates.

Audero, who has impressed so far this season, is currently on loan at Sampdoria from Juventus.

The 22-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season.