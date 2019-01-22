Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and soul.

Obasanjo, who had earlier noted that Nigeria is now back to the military leadership days under Buhari, said this in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Monday.

The elder statesman said, “Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and soul. Let’s beg him to go and rest. He has tried his best. Let give chance to another person.

“When people ask me what if the next person is not suitable, I tell them that is the beauty of democracy.”

The former President, had in a 16-page statement on Sunday, likened Buhari to the late military dictator, Gen Sani Abacha.

According to Obasanjo, “Today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari and to derail our fledgling democracy.

“EFCC, Police, and Code of Conduct Tribunal are also being equally misused to deal with those Buhari sees as enemies for criticising him or as those who may not do his bidding in manipulating to election results.”

“Criticism, choice and being different are [an] inherent trademark of democracy.

“If democracy is derailed or aborted, anarchy and authoritarianism will automatically follow.

“Today, as in the day of Abacha, Nigerians must rise up and do what they did in the time of Abacha. Churches and Mosques prayed.

“International community stood by us Nigerians. I was a beneficiary and my life was saved.

“Well-meaning Nigerians took appropriate actions and made sacrifices, some supreme, some less than supreme but God had the final say and He took the ultimate action,” Obasanjo added.