Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede-Fawole has said she forged through life by surviving through storm she once encountered in her life due to her strength.

The Edo-born actress, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, made this known on her social media platform, Instagram, on Tuesday.

The Nollywood star revealed in her motivational goals how she has been able to stay strong and foster on despite all the challenges she encountered at some point in life.

“Strong women aren’t born. I forge through the challenges of life. With challenges, I grow mentally and emotionally. I move forward with my head held high and with a strength that cannot be denied. I am a woman who has been through the storm and survived. I AM A WARRIOR. #Choco 🌹 #WomanCrushAllYearRound,” she posted on Instagram on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Recall that Concise News had earlier reported the actress’s pregnancy journey where she revealed the complications she had while she was pregnant with her first child.

Yvonne had earlier disclosed that the doctor told her the baby wouldn’t make it past second trimester due to fibroid.

Unknown to many, the new mother suffered complications during her pregnancy. She took to her page to share the experience.

Sharing her pregnancy journey, Yvonne said;

“At 5 month’s when the doctor said my baby won’t see past 2nd trimester due to fibroid.

Well, God prevailed and Yvonne’s son was born hale and hearty at the right time”.

Yvonne Jegede and her husband, Abounce Fawole welcomed their first child a year after their wedding ceremony in Lagos.