Taliban Militant overrun the Afghan intelligence base on Monday leaving at least 43 dead and 54 injured.

The attack that was confirmed by the NDS intelligence service, said that the Insurgents blew their way into the base using a car bomb before opening fire.

Concise news understands that the attack is as a result of battlefield setback for the army.

The attack, which is the deadliest on the secret service, took place hours before the Taliban held another round of peace talks with US diplomats in Qatar.

According to reports, the base in Maidan Shahr, about 30km (19 miles) south-west of Kabul, is a training centre for pro-government militia members.

it was learned according to BBC reports that the militants smashed their way in by detonating a captured Humvee packed with explosives. At least two gunmen then opened fire in the compound.

The Taliban’s power and reach have surged since foreign combat troops left Afghanistan in 2014.

US-led combat operations against the Taliban, the main insurgent group in Afghanistan, officially ended in that year, but some foreign troops remain in the country to provide training and assistance to Afghan forces, who do most of the fighting.

The US has been carrying out a sustained air bombing campaign since President Trump announced a new strategy in 2017.