This is a compilation of warfare prayer points by Daniel Olukoya who is the General Overseer (G.O) of Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministry (MFM).

These warfare prayer points are guaranteed to help you bulldoze the enemies battling your life.

Missed with faith, these warfare prayers by Olukoya will help strengthen your spiritual life.

Warfare Prayer Points By Olukoya

Below is the compilation of warfare prayers by Olukoya of the MFM:

1. O Lord, empower my prayer altar by fire.

2. O Lord, soak me in the spirit of prayer.

3. Let God arise in His anger and fight for me.

4. I refuse to allow my angels of blessings to depart, in Jesus’ name.

5. I cancel every evil effect of names from evil origins in my life, in the name of Jesus.

6. I paralyze all aggression addressed at my star, in Jesus’ name.

7. I neutralize all problems originating from the mistakes of my parents, in the name of Jesus.

8. Lord, bring honey out of the rock for me.

9. Lord, open up all the good doors of my life that household wickedness has shut.

10. Let all anti-breakthrough designs against my life be shattered to irreparable pieces, in the name of Jesus.

11. I paralyze all satanic antagonism from the womb, in Jesus’ name.

12. I command open disgrace on the mask of the enemy, in Jesus’ name.

13. I paralyze all evil legs roaming about for my sake, in Jesus’ name.

14. Let all evil blood that has mingled with my blood be drained out, in the name of Jesus.

15. I trample upon every enemy of my advancement and promotion, in the name of Jesus.

16. I break every evil collective unity organized against me, in the name of Jesus.

17. Let all evil counselors against me follow the wrong programme, in the name of Jesus.

18. Let the backbone of the stubborn pursuer and strongman break, in the name of Jesus.

19. I destabilize the controller of any land of bondage in my life, in the name of Jesus.

20. O Lord, enlarge my coasts beyond my wildest dream.

21. Holy Ghost, seal all pockets that have demonic holes, in Jesus’ name.

22. Let the fire of disgrace fall upon demonic prophets assigned against my life, in the name of Jesus.

23. No dark meeting held on my behalf shall prosper, in Jesus’ name.

24. I claim back my goods presently residing in wrong hands, in the name of Jesus.

25. Let the blood and strength of stubborn oppressors dry up, in the name of Jesus.

26. Let the head of every serpent power fashioned against me be broken, in the name of Jesus.