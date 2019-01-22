Award winning movie Black Panther has made history by becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for the best picture category in the 2019 Oscars.
The Marvel film earned seven nominations during the announcement of the nominees on Tuesday.
The 91st Academy awards which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, may likely go on without a host for the first time in 30 years.
The following are the nominees for different categories in the 2019 Oscars:
Best Picture
A Star Is Born
Green Book
Roma
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Vice
Best Directing
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Never Look Away
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Sruggs
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Original Screenplay
Green Book
First Reformed
The Favourite
Vice
Roma
Best Original Song
“Shallow”
“All the Stars”
“I’ll Fight”
“The Place Where Lost Things Go”
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings”
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Of Fathers and Sons
Minding the Gap
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
Lifeboat
Period. End of Sentence.
End Game
A Night at the Garden
Best Cinematography
A Star Is Born
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
Best Costume Design
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Black Panther
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
The Favoruite
Green Book
Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Production Design
Black Panther, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
The Favourite, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre and Gordon Sim
First Man, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Roma, Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Marguerite
Fauve
Mother
Skin
Best Sound Editing
A Quiet Place
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Best Visual Effects
Christopher Robin
First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story