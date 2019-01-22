Award winning movie Black Panther has made history by becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for the best picture category in the 2019 Oscars.

The Marvel film earned seven nominations during the announcement of the nominees on Tuesday.

The 91st Academy awards which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, may likely go on without a host for the first time in 30 years.

The following are the nominees for different categories in the 2019 Oscars:

Best Picture

A Star Is Born

Green Book

Roma

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Vice

Best Directing

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Never Look Away

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Sruggs

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Original Screenplay

Green Book

First Reformed

The Favourite

Vice

Roma

Best Original Song

“Shallow”

“All the Stars”

“I’ll Fight”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go”

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings”

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Of Fathers and Sons

Minding the Gap

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

Lifeboat

Period. End of Sentence.

End Game

A Night at the Garden

Best Cinematography

A Star Is Born

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

Best Costume Design

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Black Panther

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

The Favoruite

Green Book

Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Production Design

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre and Gordon Sim

First Man, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Roma, Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Marguerite

Fauve

Mother

Skin

Best Sound Editing

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

Best Visual Effects

Christopher Robin

First Man

Avengers: Infinity War

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story