2019 Elections: Prophet Reveals Who'll Solve Nigeria's Problems

An Enugu-based Prophet, Anthony Nwoko, has revealed that only God and none of the presidential candidates for the 2019 elections will solve Nigeria’s problems.

Concise News understands that Nwoko said this on Monday in Enugu, Enugu State while he was addressing the press.

According to him, there is so much suffering in the country with armed bandits rampaging the land.

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are “birds of the same feather.”

“The APC and the PDP connived but the heaven have rejected them completely,” Nwoko said.

“On the part of Atiku and Buhari, they are all birds of a feather. These two Fulanis will not rule Nigeria again.

“Tell Buhari and Atiku that there is oppression, injustice, violence, armed robbery, kidnapping, corruption all over the nation, nepotism, student protest, labour protest, hate speeches, bomb explosion, flood, Boko Haram, avengers, herdsmen, Python Dance and the slavery that characterized the APC and PDP administrations.”

He added that “APC and PDP have failed the nation. You cannot eat you cake and have it. Only God will solve the problem of this nation. Not Buhari, Not Atiku.”