Some presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections have condemned the allegations by a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, that the polls might be rigged.

Obasanjo had on Sunday, in a 16-page letter, accused the President Muhammadu Buhari government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) of plotting to rig the 2019 elections.

However, a statement by the candidates under The Patriotic Presidential Forum (PPF), in Abuja on Monday, expressed confidence in Inec’s ability to conduct free and free elections.

“We appeal to the former president and other opposition parties to count INEC out of any alleged APC rigging machinery,” the PPF chairman and presidential candidate of Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Onwubuya John added.

“They should note that every political party contesting must have their legitimate plans to win. If APC is planning to rig, we believe INEC is not aware.

“INEC should put her machinery in motion to check out all these allegations.

“Our believe in INEC as a commission is not negotiable; the chairman of INEC is a Professor of repute and all the commissioners are Nigerians of proven integrity, we can trust them wholeheartedly.

“Therefore they will carry out their duties with competence and unbending neutrality.

“We are aware that INEC has perfected all her plans to deploy workable Card Readers and adequate distribution of all sensitive materials to the respectively states, LGA’s, Wards and polling units on time and uncompromised.”