Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims Paul Pogba struggled under Jose Mourinho because he had no confidence in the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho was sacked by United after the club made their worst start to a league season in 29 years, and Pogba struggled to find top form under him.

However, since Mourinho’s departure the midfielder has been revitalised under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has led United to a run of seven wins from his first seven games in charge.

Ibrahimovic, who played under Mourinho and alongside Pogba, believes Pogba is happy and now playing with more freedom than during Mourinho ‘s reign.

The 37-year-old told ESPN: “There are these players that need to be free, they need to feel free to do what they are able to do under the disciple of the coach.

“Obviously, he (Mourinho) has his tactics, he has that, but some players they go above these limits, and you need to let them be free, and I think Paul is one of them.”

“Paul didn’t feel confidence from the coach, and the coach didn’t feel confidence for Paul.

“It’s difficult to perform as a player if you don’t have confidence from the coach and you don’t have that energy, that motivation, and Jose felt the same thing about Paul.

“These things happen, and that is part of the game also; I mean, not everybody can go among each other and do well together.

“We are seeing more happy Paul, more free Paul, more ‘do whatever you want to do,’ and he is succeeding with things now.

“It’s like new energy, new blood came in, and now he is playing like he knows how to play. And we know who Pogba is, and this is the Pogba we are seeing.”