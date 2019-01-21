Nigerian TV show host Morayo Afolabi-Brown has taken to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby boy.

The host of ”Your View” on Television Continental (TVC) said she gave at the Soteria hospital owned by CLAM church in the Omole area of Lagos state.

Morayo, who already has twin girls, in a post on Instagram thanked God and the hospital team that birthed her child.

She wrote: “I am so blessed to have had my baby boy at Soteria Hospital owned by CLAM. This has nothing to do with me being a TV host. They treated everyone equally. They have experienced hands and all the nurses obviously love their jobs. We’ve always criticized churches for not doing enough but I have a testimony from this church. They are clean, organized, peaceful and caring. I have never experienced such before. Thanks to the amazing Matrons who simply KNOW. Their Chairman goes to every room to pray for every women that has birthed. That man is hands on! They have never had a fatality case. They get the best consultants who takes everyone seriously. Special thanks to this team that took care of me. God bless them.”

Recall that Concise News reported last year that Morayo had said that she trust her husband but won’t take chances and allow him bath her daughter.

Her fear was base on the increasing tales of sexual abuses carried out on little girls by their fathers.

Morayo added that she trust her husband but she’s just being careful.

She had said: “I absolutely trust my husband but I won’t take chances and have him bathe my daughter, because whether we like it or not, there is something flying in the air these days that is encouraging imbalance and immoralities.”

She later apologised to her husband on live TV show for the trouble and embarrassment her controversial statement has cost him.

The TVC presenter also said that her husband is not a pedophile, adding that he is a very responsible man and won’t do anything to hurt any of his children.