US President Donald Trump has attacked Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi after she rejected a deal on immigration and the Mexico border wall that would end a 30-day-old government shutdown.

Pelosi had on Saturday called Trump’s offer of temporary protections for about a million immigrants in return for $5.7 billion to fund the wall a “non-starter.”

“Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat,” Trump tweeted. “She is so petrified of the ‘lefties’ in her party that she has lost control.”

“…And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting!” he added, in a seemingly gratuitous aside.