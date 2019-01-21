Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is nearing a move away from Sassuolo to Spanish giants Barcelona, as clubs bolster their squads in the January transfer window.

It was learned, according to Sky Italia, that the former AC Milan midfielder will join the Catalan outfit on a six-month loan with an option to buy for €8m.

According to Barcelona scouts, the ex-Portsmouth player, who featured for his country at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, has the qualities to ‘complement the attack’.

It was gathered that Sassuolo general director Giovanni Carnevali would fly to Barcelona later on Monday and a deal is expected to be completed this week.

Barca had earlier been linked with a move for Girona forward Cristhian Stuani and LAFC winger Carlos Vela.

Boateng joined Sassuolo from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on 5 July 2018, scoring four goals in 13 appearances for the Italian side.

He was on the payroll of La Liga side Las Palmas, where he scored 10 goals in 28 appearances in 2016-17.

The energetic midfielder, who can also play as a forward, was born in Germany. He represented the European country at youth level.

He later featured for Ghana 15 times between 2010 and 2014, scoring two goals.