National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has replied ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s open letter, describing him as one of Nigeria’s “expired leaders.”

The former governor of Lagos state added that if the association of persons he described as “angry old men” refused to vote President Muhammadu Buhari, the president will still get 95% of votes.

Speaking at Ramat Square Complex, Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday during President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign, Tinubu said, “It is unfortunate that expired leaders like Olusegun Obasanjo is ranting and lying. Don’t trust him.

“We are sweeping all the cobwebs of corruption away with broom out of Nigeria. Ota Farm should be enough a retirement place for Obasanjo.”

Delving into the 16-year administration of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tinubu said, “Who among Nigerians will recall how the PDP government under Obasanjo had been notorious for rigging elections.

“No government has upheld the tenets of democracy like the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We asked for the recognition of June 12 from Obasanjo, he refused; but President Muhammadu Buhari, as an honest man with integrity, heard our cry and recognized June 12.

“Even if the Forum of Association of Angry Old Men refuses to vote for Buhari, we will give him 95 percent votes.”

In his speech at the campaign, APC chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said Obasanjo’s “attack” was done “out of frustration” when he said that the South-South which used to be the stronghold of PDP had “caught the Buhari fever.”

He said Obasanjo was “unsettled” when he saw what happened in Delta State during the APC campaign there, and “hurriedly went to the toilet for five times due to running stomach.”

Oshiomhole said, “The people writing epistle now watched how money meant for security was appropriated by not only the PDP but Generals.

“Under their watch, over 20 local government areas of Borno State was taken over by the Boko Haram terrorists before the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today, no matter what they want to say, there is no local government where Boko Haram is hoisting their flag. All the 27 local government areas of Borno have been liberated by APC government.”