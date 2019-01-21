Enugu Rangers have been drawn to face Tunisian heavyweights Etoile du Sahel and CS Sfaxien in Group B of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

The Nigerian Federation Cup holders booked a place in the group phase of the inter-club competition after seeing off Lesotho side Bantu 4-2 on aggregate in the playoff.

The Flying Antelopes, who had beaten the South Africans 2-1 in Lesotho in the first leg of the play-off tie, will kick off their Group B campaign against Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.

According to the draw ceremony held in Cairo on Monday, Rangers will next take on Etoile du Sahel before facing CS Sfaxien.

In Group A, defending champions Raja Casablanca will take on fellow Moroccan sides Hassania Agadir and RS Berkane with AS Otoho of Congo the other team in the group.

Zambian sides Zesco United and Nkana FC will battle Ghana’s Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal of Sudan in Group C; while African giants Zamalek are in Group D alongside Kenyan side Gor Mahia, Petro Atletico of Angola and HA Hussein Dey of Algeria.

The group phase kicks off on 1 February and ends on 15 March.

The draw

GROUP A Hassania US, AS Otoho d’Oyo, RS Berkane, and Raja Casablanca

GROUP B Etoile du Sahel, Rangers International, Salitas FC, CS Sfaxien

GROUP C ZESCO United, Al Hilal Omdurman, Asante Kotoko SC, and Nkana FC

GROUP D Gor Mahia FC, NA Hussein Dey, Petro Atletico, Zamalek SC