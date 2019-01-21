The Presidency says the allegations raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against President Muhammadu Buhari were nothing more but the opinion of the former President.

Concise News had earlier reported that the former President said the country is now back to the military leadership days under the Buhari-led administration.

Obasanjo also accused President Buhari of impunity, plot to rig the election and criticised Buhari for the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the recent appointment of Amina Zakari, among other issues.

Reacting to the allegations, the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina said: “Talking of the statement today, I can only say that it is the opinion of a man.

“There are about 196 million Nigerians; if one man says anything, it is just his opinion; it does not mean that is the gospel … this is a democracy, he has a right to it.”

He stressed that President Buhari has always maintained his integrity but a lot of happening which constituted impunity allegedly took place during Obasanjo’s administration.

“You also forget that we were in this country when that same government headed by former President Obasanjo was in power – there were many things that constituted impunity that happened in that government.

“Like I have said and like you have observed, it (the allegation) will just be an opinion of the former President; it doesn’t constitute the gospel.”

Adesina, however, said President Buhari would never be rude or exchange words with former President Obasanjo.

According to him, the President goes as far as cautioning his aides not to respond to the elder statesman whenever he criticises his administration.

He noted that Obasanjo was superior to his principal while they were both in the military, adding that President Buhari served as Minister of Petroleum for more than three years when Obasanjo was Head of State.

Adesina insisted, “President Muhammadu Buhari has an abiding respect for former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Former President Obasanjo is a senior to President Buhari any day and President Buhari gives him due courtesies whenever they meet.”