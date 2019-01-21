The Peoples Democratic Party has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of disrespecting past leaders and elder statesmen.

The main opposition party was reacting to the presidency’s response to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who had alleged that the Buhari administration was plotting to rig the 2019 general election.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said by approving his media aides’ attacks on Obasanjo, Buhari had insulted Obasanjo.

He alleged that such response fouled national values and heritage of Nigerians esteeming their elders and leaders.

He said, “Buhari may have seen how Nigerians have been registering their disappointment on his resort to personal attacks on former President Obasanjo, instead of responding to the germane issues raised by the former President.

“Nigerians have weighed all the concerns by former President Obasanjo, particularly the manifest desperation by the Buhari Presidency to undermine our democratic institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, the judiciary and the legislature as well as plots to use security forces to subvert the will of the people at the polls.

“Instead of attacking Obasanjo, President Buhari should have been sobered and retrace his steps in the interest of the corporate existence of our country which he is pushing to the precipice.”

Ologbondiyan urged Buhari to note that his resort to personal attacks on the critics of his administration cannot distract Nigerians from their perceived resolve to vote against him in the February 16 presidential election.