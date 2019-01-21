PDP Calls Buhari To Order For Insulting Obasanjo

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of insulting on respected leaders and elder statesmen.

According to the party, this includes former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for cautioning against his alleged desperation for self-succession.

Concise News gathered this through the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan who said the act of Buhari approving his media aide, Mallam Shehu Garba, to allegedly cast aspersions and insult on Obasanjo, was setting a very bad example to younger Nigerians.

He alleged that such response fouled national values and heritage of Nigerians esteeming their elders and leaders.

He said, “Buhari may have seen how Nigerians have been registering their disappointment on his resort to personal attacks on former President Obasanjo, instead of responding to the germane issues raised by the former President.

“Nigerians have weighed all the concerns by former President Obasanjo, particularly the manifest desperation by the Buhari Presidency to undermine our democratic institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, the judiciary and the legislature as well as plots to use security forces to subvert the will of the people at the polls.

“Instead of attacking Obasanjo, President Buhari should have been sobered and retrace his steps in the interest of the corporate existence of our country which he is pushing to the precipice.”

Ologbondiyan urged Buhari to note that his resort to personal attacks on the critics of his administration cannot distract Nigerians from their perceived resolve to rescue the nation from the alleged stranglehold of his administration by voting him out of office, on February 16 presidential election.