The order restraining the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) from proceeding with the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has been renewed by the National Industrial Court.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges of false assets declaration filed against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on behalf of the Federal Government.

Recall that the Industrial court had earlier on January 15 restrained the CCT from proceeding with the trial of Justice Onnoghen before adjourning till January 22 for the hearing of motion on notice.

At the report resumed sitting on Monday, the NIC renewed its restraining order against the CCT.

The reinforcement of the order followed an exparte application moved by the claimant’s counsel, James Igwe (SAN) who said there was difficulty in serving the CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, the court’s papers personally.

The only defendant at the hearing on Monday was the National Judicial Council represented by Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN).