Obasanjo Calls Tradermoni A Scheme To Buy Votes

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said Federal Government’s loan scheme, otherwise known as Tradermoni, is a sinister move to buy votes of the people.

Obasanjo who said this on Sunday stated this in his 16-page statement titled, “Points for concern and action,” given to journalists in Abeokuta, faulting the scheme

Quoting a former Deputy Chairman, South-West of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George, as saying, “You cannot give what you don’t have.

“The other day, the Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo – a learned man, an enlightened person in all parameters – was seen at various markets in Lagos State and Abuja distributing N10,000 each to market women. What an absurdity!”

Obasanjo said, “It was indeed an obscene display of executive recklessness and abuse of office. Pray, where did the money come from? Was it budgeted for in the appropriation law? In more civilised nations, Osinbajo would have been impeached and prosecuted for gutting our collective treasury.

“What an act by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, number two man in the Executive hierarchy; and what is more, a pastor of one of the Christian movements led by a revered, respected and upright church leader, Pastor E. A. Adeboye. Osinbajo must have gone for, ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’

“A great pity indeed and which makes people ask the questions, “Any hope?” Yes, for me, there is hope. Osinbajo has shown the human weakness and proved the saying that the corruption of the best is the worst form of corruption.

“His explanation that it was their government programme can only be construed to be very shallow and lopsided, if not an outright idiotic programme.”