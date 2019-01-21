Enyimba of Aba lost 2-1 to Kwara United in one of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) games played over the weekend.

The Peoples Elephants were away for the NPFL fixture just as a newly-promoted side Insurance held Remo Stars to a 1-1 draw.

In another game in the Match Day 3 of the NPFL, Wikki Tourists beat Niger Tornadoes 2-1, while former champions Kano Pillars drew one all with Akwa United as Go Round FC and FC Ifeanyiubah settled for a scoreless draw.

Here are the full NPFL results for Match Day 3 below:

Wikki 2-1 Tornadoes

Kwara United 3-2 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1-1 Insurance

Go Round 0-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Kano Pillars 1-1 Akwa United

Kada City 2-1 Gombe United

Nasarawa United 0-1 Heartland

Plateau Utd 2-0 El-Kanemi