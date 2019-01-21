Nigerian Stock Exchange Recruitment: How To Apply With Ease

The Nigerian Stock Exchange recruitment for 2019 has started with the organization saying that it is opened to vibrant men and women.

Nigerian Stock Exchange: A brief Back Ground

The Nigerian Stock Exchange provides listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, among others.

It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

These are the positions available in the Nigerian Stock Exchange recruitment:

1. Economist

Location: Lagos

Closing Date: January 18, 2019

Click Here to View Details

2. Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

Location: Lagos

Closing Date: January 22, 2019

Click Here to View Details

3. Relationship Officer

Location: Lagos

Closing Date: January 24, 2019

Click Here to View Details

4. Relationship Manager

Location: Lagos

Closing Date: January 24, 2019

Click Here to View Details

5. TM, Cap Mkt Matters – Legal

Location: Lagos

Closing Date: January 29, 2019

Click Here to View Details

6. Executive Assistant, Head-Listings Business

Location: Lagos

Closing Date: February 1, 2019

Click Here to View Details

7. Executive Assistant, DH-Trading Business

Location: Lagos

Closing Date: February 1, 2019