Nigerian Stock Exchange Recruitment: How To Apply With Ease

The Nigerian Stock Exchange recruitment for 2019 has started with the organization saying that it is opened to vibrant men and women.
Nigerian Stock Exchange: A brief Back Ground
The Nigerian Stock Exchange provides listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, among others.
It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.
These are the positions available in the Nigerian Stock Exchange recruitment:
1. Economist
Location: Lagos
Closing Date: January 18, 2019
2. Chief Risk Officer (CRO)
Location: Lagos
Closing Date: January 22, 2019
3. Relationship Officer
Location: Lagos
Closing Date: January 24, 2019
4. Relationship Manager
Location: Lagos
Closing Date: January 24, 2019
5. TM, Cap Mkt Matters – Legal
Location: Lagos
Closing Date: January 29, 2019
6. Executive Assistant, Head-Listings Business
Location: Lagos
Closing Date: February 1, 2019
7. Executive Assistant, DH-Trading Business
Location: Lagos
Closing Date: February 1, 2019