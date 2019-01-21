Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Monday, Jan. 21st.

Borno State Government has declared Monday a public holiday for the campaign of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari. This was made known in a public announcement by the Commissioner of Information, Dr Mohammed Bulama on Sunday.

Nigeria is now back to the military leadership days under President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Obasanjo said this on Sunday at his residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Lanre Issa- Onilu said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is being haunted by his past. He stated this at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to allegations by Obasanjo that the APC-led Federal Government had concluded plans with the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig the coming elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party has applauded former president Olusegun Obasanjo, saying that the concerns raised have vindicated its stand. Recall the by ex-President said President Muhammadu Buhari will use apparatus of the state to subjugate Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow President Muhammadu Buhari Rest. Secondus said this while inaugurating the 27 presidential campaign committees of the PDP.

President Muhammadu Buhari must stop the harassment of opposition party leaders, the US Congress has warned ahead of the 2019 elections. This warning came from a statement by the US Congress in its bipartisan resolution reached recently.

The Igbo cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing strike action. Ohanaeze made the call on Saturday via its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu. According to Ibegbu, the strike action is a dent on the country’s educational system.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has published another part of the audio tape where Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari does not read. This is the sixth part of the tapes which the Delta-born Omokri tagged #AmaechiTapes which was shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

General Overseer of Zionwealth Of Life Assembly (ZOLA), Apostle Chris Omatsola, who was embroiled in a sex scandal, has given shocking prophesies and predictions on Nigeria and 2019 elections. The pastor who made headlines months ago after his sex tape with his former lover identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho has called on Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Dino Melaye, instructing them on what God told him.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Sunday morning bashed Romania 4-1 in their second game at the China Invitational Four-Nation tournament. Nigeria had last week lost their first match of the encounter, 3-0, to China. Thomas Dennerby’s side, with the win, have now clinched the third position in the competition.