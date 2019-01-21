The Nigerian Navy recruitment for 2019 has started, according to a statement published on the security agency’s website on Sunday.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Navy recruitment for 2019 is for Nigerians by birth but is not opened to people who are already married.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment Portal

The website for the Nigerian Navy recruitment 2019 is here.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2019: Requirements For Application

Concise News understands that the Nigerian Navy recruitment for 2019, requires that the applicant must be:

1. A Nigerian by birth

2. Between the ages of 18 – 22 years at the time of entry into the Training school for school certificate holders or 24 – 26 years of age for those with higher qualifications such as Nurses, NCE and ICT etc

3. Not married or have children before joining the Nigerian Navy

4. You must be free from any past criminal conviction by a law court

5. You must also not have these issues: sight problem, ear problem, communicable diseases, mental problems, stammering, or any physical disability

6. Be at least 1.70 metres tall for males and 1.67 metres for females

7. As an applicant, you must have any of these professional/educational qualifications:

a. West African School Certificate/Senior Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE)

b. General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (not more than 2 sittings)

c. National Examination Council (NECO)

d. National Business and Technical Examinations (NABTEB)

e. WAEC City and Guilds or London City and Guild

f. Ordinary National Diploma (OND)

g. You can also apply with any other educational/professional qualification that equal to the ones listed above

h. You must, as an applicant, produce your primary school leaving certificate

j. You must indicate their National Identification Number (NIN)

k. As an applicant, that entry requirement into the following categories is SSCE or equivalent: B1, B2, B3, B4, B5 C1, D1, D2, D4, D5, D6, E1, E2, E3, E4, F1, G, H. Any additional qualifications in these categories are only an added advantage for selection into the branch and not for advancement.

7. If you have a higher educational/professional qualification, like HND, BA/BSC etc; other than those noted in paragraph 1 (a-g), do not apply.

It is an offense if you present false or fake documents for recruitment into the Nigerian Navy

8. Certificates or qualifications not declared and accepted during the recruitment exercise is not acceptable after recruitment.

It, therefore, means they cannot be tendered for a change of department or advancement while in the Nigerian Navy.

It is only qualifications gotten from proper service provisions that are tenable after joining the Nigerian Navy.

9. Applicants are required to print out Parent/Guardian consent Form and Local Government attestation Form.

10. You must come to the recruitment centres with these documents:

a. The photocopies of Birth Certificate or Age Declaration.

b. Photocopies of your credentials

c. Properly completed Identification Form, signed by Chairman or Secretary of your LGA or by an officer of the rank of Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) or Equivalent and above from your State of Origin

d. Duly completed Parent Consent Form signed by your Parent or Guardian

e. Four passport photographs duly signed and stamped by (C) above

f. Come to the recruitment centres with scratch cards of your NECO/ WAEC results

11. Applicants will be required to produce original of all copies of credentials listed in paragraph 10 at any time during recruitment

12. Completed Application Form is to be submitted online

13. Any applicant suspected to have impersonated, falsified, forged or presented false document(s) shall be disqualified from the recruitment exercise and handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for prosecution

14. The date for the Recruitment Aptitude Test will be posted on the NN portal

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS FOR APPLICATION INTO EACH CATEGORY

A1 – Marine Engineer Artificer

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Marine or Mechanical Engineering and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

A2 – Weapon Electrical Artificers

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Electrical Electronic Engineering and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

A3 – Aircraft Engineering Artificers (Airframe Engine) Qualification

Diploma in Airframe and Engine recognized by ICAO and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A4 – Aircraft Engineering Artificers (Avionics & Aircraft Electrics, Electrical / Electronics)

Certificate/Diploma in Aircraft Electrics & Avionics recognized by ICAO and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

A5 – Hull Engineer Artificers

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Marine or Mechanical Engineering and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

B1 – Marine Engineer Mechanics

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Also, intermediate City & Guilds or Trade Test II could be considered. Technical bias will be an advantage.

B2 – Weapon Electrical Mechanics

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Also, intermediate City & Guilds or Trade Test II could be considered. Technical bias will be an advantage.

B3 – Hull Mechanical/Fitters

Requirements as in B1 and B2 with additional trade in plumbing, welding, machining or woodwork.

B4 – Automobile Mechanics

Requirements as in B1.

B5 – Dockyard Mechanics

Requirements as in B1.

C1 – Communications

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths and Physics.

C2 – Computer

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Computer Studies/Computer Science, Desktop Publishing, Office Suite and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 Credits including English Language and Maths.

C3 – ICT

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Computer Studies/Computer Science. Computer literacy is compulsory and must possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 Credits including English Language, Maths and Physics. Proficiency or industrial certification in any of the under listed areas shall be an added advantage:

a. Database.

b. Computer-Aided Design.

c. Personal Computer Maintenance.

d. Networking Fundamentals.

e. Website Development and Management.

f. Programming.

D1 – Seaman

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Maths.

D2 – Survey Recorders

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Land Survey, Cartography, Geographic Information System and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths, Physics or Geography or Technical Drawing.

D3 – Physical Training Instructors

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including the English Language. Interest and proven talents in sports, as well as evidence of participation in sports at Secondary School/State/YSFON level, is required.

D4 – Chaplain Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Christian Religious Knowledge. Two years experience as clergy/church worker as well as the letter of recommendation from 2 Clerics/churches recognized by the NN is required.

D5 – Mosque Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including Arabic, Islamic Religious Knowledge, and English Language. Two years experience as Imam/Mosque attendant as well as the letter of recommendation from 2 Islamic clerics/organizations recognized by the NN is required.

D6 – Firemen

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including the English Language.

E1 – Writers

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths, Accounts/Economics. Computer skill is compulsory.

Also, OND/NCE in Accounts or Secretariat Administration would be added advantage.

E2 – Store Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths and Economics. Computer skill is an added advantage.

E3 – Caterers

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Home Management/Food Nutrition. Certificate or Navy proven experience as a Waiter or Steward is an advantage.

E4 – Ordinance

Five credits in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other 2 subjects.

E5 – Project Technicians.

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in relevant discipline such as Architecture, Quantity Survey, Civil/ Structure/ Building technology, Electrical/Mechanical installation, Urban and Rural Planning, Estate Management, Land Economy and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths and Physics.

F1 – Medical Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits in English Language, Maths, Chemistry, Biology/Health Science and Physics.

F2 – Medical Records/Health Administration

Minimum of OND Lower Credit or Professional qualification in Medical Records or Health Administration and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths and Biology/Health Science.

F3 – Physiotherapist, Public Health, Occupational Therapist, Dental Therapist, and Dental Lab Assistants

Minimum of OND Lower Credit or Professional Qualification in relevant fields and must also possess SSCE/equivalent with 5 credits in English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Health Science and Maths.

G – Bandsmen

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including the English Language. Certificate in music and proficiency in any musical instrument will be an added advantage.

H – Drivers/Mechanics

SSCE or Equivalent with 5 credits including the English Language. Current Mechanic apprenticeship certificate and evidence of driving experience, as well as a letter of recommendation [as a mechanic] from past or present employer, are required.

J – Journalists

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Mass Communication, Journalism, Photography, Printing Technology, Information Library, Public Relations, Graphic Arts, Film Making or Cinematography and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Maths

K – Nurses

Single qualification RN and double qualification in any relevant qualification such as RM, A&E, ENT, Psychiatric, Paediatric, Orthopaedic/Trauma, Ophthalmic, Anesthetic, Public Health, Occupational Health, Nephrology/Dialysis all Theatre Nursing and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths, Biology/Health Science, Physics and Chemistry.

N – Education

NCE in Arts/Science/Technical subjects in addition to SSCE or equivalent with 5 Credits including English Language and Maths for Science/Technical subjects or 5 credits Including English Language and at least a pass in Maths for Arts subjects

Good luck in the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise 2019!