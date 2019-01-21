Self-medication of Lassa fever could worsen the state of the disease in humans because the symptoms are not clearly different from that of other infections, according to an Enugu-based Microbiologist.

To this end, the medic, Chinenye Nwekp, urged Nigerians to avoid self-medication in the treatment of Lassa fever.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nwekpe, who works with the Microbiology Department, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, said that self-medication was ‘simply a product of guess work’.

According to him, self-medication is dangerous to health and has the ability to delay treatment of diseases.

He advised Nigerians to visit hospitals for laboratory diagnosis and treatment of whatever ailment they were suffering from.

“People should always go to hospitals or health centres for better diagnosis when they are sick or feel feverish before medications,” he said.

Nwekpe stated that in the case of the Lassa fever ravaging some parts of Nigeria, early laboratory testing was needed for early confirmation.

The doctor also urged Nigerians to avoid storing their foods on the ground or along the road sides to prevent rodents from urinating or defecating on them.