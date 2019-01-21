Lagos 2019 Budget: Assembly Ends Seating In Confusion

Lagos State House of Assembly early on Monday raised speculation that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was set to officially present the state’s 2019 budget proposals.

In a report gathered by Concise News, there was heavy security presence at the entrance to Lagos Assembly in the morning, which is not unusual during such important events.

The atmosphere, however, later changed after some hours when the security men dispersed, leaving many to believe the presentation would not take place.

Some lawmakers and high ranking officials of the House, who spoke on condition of anonymity, in the morning also said that they were not aware of any budget presentation by the governor scheduled for the day.

However, the situation took another turn when the press crew from the governor’s office, came in around 3:30pm., only to leave again moments after.

They had earlier been notified about the presentation and had assembled as early as 7am, but had to 7 am till around 3 pm before they were invited into the premises of the House of Assembly.

After a 20-minute wait in the lobby of the legislative building, a man who identified himself as the OC House of Assembly told the crew that what was happening was just a normal session.

The officer said that the ongoing session was not the budget presentation.

The speaker’s aide then politely asked the journalists to leave the lobby of the state assembly.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers who were supposed to sit for plenary at noon, rose from a parliamentary session at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium and commenced plenary on the floor at 4:47pm.

As the manner of proceeding is, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the House, asked the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, if there was any message from the governor, but the Clerk told the House that there was no message.