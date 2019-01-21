Injury Rules Dembele Out For Two Weeks

Spanish champions Barcelona On Monday announced that winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for two weeks after spraining his ankle at the weekend.

“Tests carried out on first team player Ousmane Dembele have confirmed a sprained ankle that will keep him out of action for approximately 15 days,” the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old will miss both legs of Barca’s Copa del Rey quarter-final with Champions League-chasing Sevilla after picking up the injury during his side’s 3-1 home win over Leganes on Sunday, which maintained the Catalans’ five-point lead at the top of La Liga.

France international Dembele opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of his 50th Barca appearance with his 13th goal of the season.

He will also be unavailable for La Liga clashes with Girona and Valencia.