Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the reorganisation of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS).

Also, the new police boss disbanded the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS).

He announced this on Monday at his inaugural conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Abuja.

With this development, the FSARS will now be domiciled under the direct supervision of the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states.

According to the IG, the essence of the reorganisation is to restore order and stop the current slide in policing standards.

Adamu also said it would discourage the proliferation of multiplicity of outfits competing for operational space in unprofessional manner.

He said that the capacity of personnel of the Force would be enhanced towards situating its operations within the practice of intelligence-led policing.

He said that at the end of the reform, a protocol that would document its outcome would be developed.

The Police boss charged the officers to remain dedicated to their duties by exhibiting the highest level of leadership and character.

The IGP Special Investigation Panel and IGP Special Tactical Squad were established by the former IGP Ibrahim Idris who also centralised the operations of SARS into Federal SARS.

The former IGP appointed a new Commissioner of police as the head of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad.

Concise News had reported that operatives of FSARS were banned from wearing mufti while on duty.

They were also ordered to wear police uniforms with full identification, pending the launch of new FSARS uniform, as part of efforts aimed at reforming the police unit.

The immediate past Inspector General of Police had vowed that any member of the squad found violating rights of the citizens would be dealt with decisively.