Following the instruction of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, that Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) be reorganized, several, reactions have trailed one the leading Social Media platform, Twitter.

Concise News had earlier reported that the new boss disbanded the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS). Hence, announcing that FSARS will now be domiciled under the direct supervision of the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states.

No doubt, Nigerians have always through diverse way clamour that the team be disbanded, however, here are few of the reactions as regards the restructuring.

Previous attempts to end the use of torture by the Nigerian police has proven ineffective. To draw a line under these atrocities, they must be investigated, and the perpetrators brought to justice. #EndSARS #Nigeria — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) January 21, 2019

So SARS is now back to being SARS, not FSARS anymore. SARS is no longer under the IG’s office, the commissioners of police now control them. Basically back to what it was before the #EndSARS campaign. One step forward, 2 steps backward. Nigeria. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 21, 2019

With this order they’ll amplify the impunity they’re executing via the Police with their control of SARS. This is yet another setback in my own opinion. The negative impact of this will be felt in a matter of days. #EndSARS Objective may return. #ReformPoliceNG — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 21, 2019

Since #EndSARS is trending again 😕. I decided to bring this back to the TL. Hope we don't go back to the dark days 😔🙁 pic.twitter.com/kvImF88CY6 — www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) January 21, 2019

BAD NEWS: The report of the disbandment of FSARS by the new IG of @PoliceNG is not a good development, what this means is that SARS has now been drafted back to take orders from State Police Commissioners. They have taken us back to were we started from.#EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG — Oluyemi Fasipe🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) January 21, 2019

We struggle to take one step forward, another person enters power and take us 40 steps back. Can't we please just sell Nigeria to Ghana or South Africa?? Please. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/gR9xrz4uLb — niightmares 🦋 (@naiightt) January 21, 2019

The acting inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu has finally disbanded the FSARS. The hashtag #EndSARS is finally over.

All credits to president Buhari. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UOPQeveQLW — Sai Baba (@ChrisMafian) January 21, 2019

#EndSARS struggles has just begun with the return of operational commands of SARS everywhere to states Compols. — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) January 21, 2019

So now I have to walk in fear again, I can't keep any hairstyle I want, I can't take my laptops and gadgets out of the house, leaving my receipts at home, now I can't travel in peace from state to state, without people accusing me wrongly. This new IG is a useless cunt #EndSARS — Kali_wears (@Eben97250138) January 21, 2019

John Okon died a death no one shd: away from family, knowing he was going to be killed, unable to do anything about it & unable to get any assistance to stop it. No one shd suffer what he did. For his memory & the sake of his family, Joy, Mr. Okon deserves justice.#EndSARS — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) January 15, 2019