IGP Mohammed Adamu

Following the instruction of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, that Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) be reorganized, several, reactions have trailed one the leading Social Media platform, Twitter.

Concise News had earlier reported that the new boss disbanded the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS). Hence, announcing that FSARS will now be domiciled under the direct supervision of the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states.

No doubt, Nigerians have always through diverse way clamour that the team be disbanded, however, here are few of the reactions as regards the restructuring.

 

