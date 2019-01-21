A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he will follow former president Olusegun Obasanjo with his eyes blindfolded.

Fani-Kayode said this on Sunday in a reaction to the 16-page letter by Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo had in that letter accused Buhari of plotting to rig the 2019 elections and returning the country to the days of military dictatorship.

Speaking on the issue, Fani-Kayode tweeted that “Anyone that says OBJ needs to see a doctor and that he should “get well soon” is deluded.

“It is not OBJ that stumbles whenever he mounts the podium. It is not OBJ that dribbles when he talks.

“It is not OBJ that cannot control his bowels. It is not OBJ that needs to be spoonfed.”

He noted that “I am so proud of my political father Pres. Olusegun Obasanjo. His latest intervention was timely and superlative.

“Now you know where some of us get our fighting spirit from. This is just the beginning. We will follow OBJ into battle even with our eyes blindfolded. Buhari get ready!”