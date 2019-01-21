Harrysong Speaks Over Missing Pant Trend, Begs Youth

Nigerian singer, Harrysong has expressed his reservation for the current disturbing trend in the country where female panties are being stolen for ritual purposes.

As news of the atrocity spreads across the country, the “Reggae Blues” crooner has described the criminal act as crazy, advising perpetrators to find legal means of making money.

Harrysong who is set to release his latest album said, “Something has been seriously bothering me and I want to say it and clear my mind before releasing my song. ‘Journey’ is coming out tomorrow and I just need the air to be clear and fresh. It’s about hustle, it’s about realness and a lot is going on, this one is hustling this one, that one is hustling that one. Now its pant, stealing pants is trending everywhere.

“It’s crazy! Come on, hustle right. I’ve done a lot of hustle; I’ve been a fisherman, choir master, different hustles I have engaged in because I wanted a better life. In all, just do things right; get a job, get a life instead of this our pressing here, pressing there, stealing people’s pants.“